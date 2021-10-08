This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Net
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Asiabet33 named Asian betting partner of Fulham FC

8th October 2021 8:58 am GMT
Football

English Football League Championship club Fulham has named Asiabet33 as its official Asian betting partner for the remainder of the 2021/2022 season. 

Founded in 2017, Asiabet33 and its subsidiaries currently operate in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Japan, with expansion plans in place for the rest of Asia.

“Asiabet33 is thrilled to be partnered with Fulham Football Club to service the Asian market. This partnership is a monumental opportunity for us to grow from strength to strength as a prominent player in the Asian gaming technology industry,” said Asiabet33 managing director and co-founder Leo Li.

“Working with Fulham provides us with the necessary resources to hone the skill sets of our team members and deliver the best possible experience for our clients.”

Fulham FC sales director Jon Don-Carolis, said: “We are delighted to have Asiabet33 on board as our betting partner in the Asian region and look forward to working with them further to develop our global fanbase.”

Related Tags
Asiabet33 EFL Championship Football Fulham FC Sponsorship Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Articles

Spreadex seals Fulham FC shirt sponsorship deal

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming and more

Scout Gaming’s FanTeam agrees Fulham FC partnership

BetVictor named Main Team Partner of Fulham FC

Tempobet named UK betting partner of Fulham FC

Dafabet seals shirt sponsorship deal with Fulham FC

Rank’s Grosvenorsport.com signs first horseracing sponsorship

Fulham FC signs Rank’s Grosvenor Casinos as main sponsor

Fulham FC signs up Sportito as new fantasy sports partner

Coral joins forces with Leeds United FC in latest football partnership

Coral named betting and gaming partner of Newcastle United FC

Football sponsorship drive continues with betting partnerships

Marathonbet signs betting partnership with West Ham United

Gaming supplier Power8 partners Spain’s RCD Espanyol

Fulham FC unveils Marathonbet as new shirt sponsor

Pragmatic Solutions
di
NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt