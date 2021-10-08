Asiabet33 named Asian betting partner of Fulham FC

English Football League Championship club Fulham has named Asiabet33 as its official Asian betting partner for the remainder of the 2021/2022 season.

Founded in 2017, Asiabet33 and its subsidiaries currently operate in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Japan, with expansion plans in place for the rest of Asia.

“Asiabet33 is thrilled to be partnered with Fulham Football Club to service the Asian market. This partnership is a monumental opportunity for us to grow from strength to strength as a prominent player in the Asian gaming technology industry,” said Asiabet33 managing director and co-founder Leo Li.

“Working with Fulham provides us with the necessary resources to hone the skill sets of our team members and deliver the best possible experience for our clients.”

Fulham FC sales director Jon Don-Carolis, said: “We are delighted to have Asiabet33 on board as our betting partner in the Asian region and look forward to working with them further to develop our global fanbase.”