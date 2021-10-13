RSI’s PlaySugarHouse.com debuts online sportsbook in Connecticut

Rush Street Interactive’s PlaySugarHouse.com has soft launched a new online sportsbook in Connecticut in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery.

The site went live Tuesday afternoon, initially allowing 750 customers across Connecticut to register and place bets at PlaySugarHouse.com.

Under regulations implemented by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, once the 750-player limit is reached, customers who pre-register will be added to a waiting list and notified as soon as the full launch is authorized, which is expected to occur next Tuesday (19 October).

“We are thrilled to begin the much-anticipated launch of the PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook with the Connecticut Lottery and bring our award-winning product to players in Connecticut,” said RSI chief executive officer Richard Schwartz.

“We are confident that with our huge volume of betting content, wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods, real-time cash-out approvals, and best-in-class customer service, Connecticut players will come to prefer PlaySugarHouse when wagering on their favorite sports.”

Connecticut players will soon be able to place bets in-person at one of 15 accessible PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbooks across the state, including 10 Sportech Venues locations, subject to regulatory approvals.

These will be located at Bobby V’s locations in Stamford and Windsor Locks; Sports Haven in New Haven; and the Winners locations in Hartford, Manchester, Waterbury, Torrington, New Britain, Milford, and Norwalk.

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) closed 2.12 per cent lower at $19.89 per share in New York Tuesday.