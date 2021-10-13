This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Net
High 5 Games
NetEnt

RSI’s PlaySugarHouse.com debuts online sportsbook in Connecticut

13th October 2021 8:22 am GMT
Rush Street Interactive
OpenBet

Rush Street Interactive’s PlaySugarHouse.com has soft launched a new online sportsbook in Connecticut in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery.

The site went live Tuesday afternoon, initially allowing 750 customers across Connecticut to register and place bets at PlaySugarHouse.com.

Under regulations implemented by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, once the 750-player limit is reached, customers who pre-register will be added to a waiting list and notified as soon as the full launch is authorized, which is expected to occur next Tuesday (19 October).

“We are thrilled to begin the much-anticipated launch of the PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook with the Connecticut Lottery and bring our award-winning product to players in Connecticut,” said RSI chief executive officer Richard Schwartz.

“We are confident that with our huge volume of betting content, wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods, real-time cash-out approvals, and best-in-class customer service, Connecticut players will come to prefer PlaySugarHouse when wagering on their favorite sports.”

Connecticut players will soon be able to place bets in-person at one of 15 accessible PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbooks across the state, including 10 Sportech Venues locations, subject to regulatory approvals.

These will be located at Bobby V’s locations in Stamford and Windsor Locks; Sports Haven in New Haven; and the Winners locations in Hartford, Manchester, Waterbury, Torrington, New Britain, Milford, and Norwalk.

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) closed 2.12 per cent lower at $19.89 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Connecticut Connecticut Lottery Corporation PlaySugarHouse.com Rush Street Interactive Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $355.4m in September

Strong month for Iowa sportsbooks as September wagers reach $210.4m

Connecticut to begin limited online sports betting and iGaming operations

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Rush Street Interactive signs as exclusive Magic City Jai-Alai betting partner

Rush Street Interactive appoints director of corporate social responsibility

Boom Entertainment raises $15m to expand into sports and iGaming

IGT wins Connecticut Lottery facilities management contract

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $215.6m in August

Caesars and DraftKings dominate Iowa online sportsbook market in August

Sportech grows H1 revenue as Connecticut wagering recovers

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

Gaming Realms goes live in Pennsylvania with BetMGM

RSI expands Evolution partnership in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
di
NeoGames
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt