DraftKings announces plans for third sportsbook in New Hampshire

19th October 2021 9:50 am GMT
DraftKings
OpenBet

New York-listed operator DraftKings, together with the New Hampshire Lottery and Filotimo Casino & Restaurant, have agreed a deal to expand retail sports betting in New Hampshire. 

Filotimo Casino & Restaurant, which houses DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo, has opened a sister retail sports betting establishment in Dover, which will host multiple sports betting kiosks. 

Before expanding to sports betting, the owner of Filotimo Casino & Restaurant was best known for operating Manchester’s South Side Tavern, now the site of Manchester’s sportsbook. 

“Sports betting has been a success in New Hampshire since launching nearly two years ago and we are pleased to continue working with DraftKings and Filotimo Casino & Restaurant to expand sports betting opportunities for our players,” said New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre,.

“The new DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo in Dover will further cement New Hampshire as the premier sports betting destination in the northeast, and we know this location will continue to make a major positive impact on our ongoing efforts to maximize revenue for our schools here in New Hampshire.”

DraftKings senior director of retail sportsbook Michael Kibort said: “Our latest collaborative effort with the New Hampshire Lottery and our friends at Filotimo Casino & Restaurant will provide customers with a premier skin-in-the-game viewership experience in the live free or die state.

 “As legalized sports betting continues to gain steam both in New Hampshire and across the country, DraftKings is proud to be a brand consumers know and trust, and we remain excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we expand digital sports entertainment in New Hampshire.”
  
“We are thrilled to be able to work with the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings to open DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo in Dover, which features a fun, entertaining and engaging sports betting experience,” added Dick Anagnost, Owner of Filotimo Casino & Restaurant. “This is an exciting next step and a natural evolution for the Filotimo Casino & Restaurant, and we look forward to establishing this new location in Dover as a destination for sports fans in southern New Hampshire and throughout the region.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NSQ:DKNG) gained 1.19 per cent to close at $48.65 per share in New York Monday.

