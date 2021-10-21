TAB named NBA official wagering partner in Australia

Tabcorp's online and retail betting business TAB has been named as an official wagering partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in Australia.

The agreement will see TAB featured across the NBA’s digital platforms, including NBA.com, the NBA App, and NBA Australia’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, with the operator also serving as the presenting partner of NBA Pick‘Em.

The partners will also work together to produce a localised version of NBABet Stream, the NBA’s betting-focused alternate telecast, which will be the first outside of the United States.

“The NBA is one of the world’s great sporting organisations,” said Tabcorp wagering & media managing director Adam Rytenskild. “The popularity of the NBA in Australia continues to grow, particularly amongst younger audiences. We have a strong focus on Racing and this partnership strengthens TAB’s sport offering which will enable us to introduce new customers to wagering and to Racing.

“We look forward to working with the team at the NBA to provide our customers with a unique offering through outstanding products, promotions and content.”

The new multi-year deal builds on an existing agreement between the NBA and Tabcorp signed in 2019, which brought NBA TV, the league’s 24-hour television network, to Tabcorp’s Sky Channel in thousands of retail and entertainment venues across Australia.

“Fan engagement is the core of our partnership with TAB, a proven leader and innovator in the wagering space,” said NBA Asia executive vice president & managing director Scott Levy. “This NBA season is primed to be yet another thrilling basketball showcase, and together with TAB, we will deliver the best possible gaming experience to deepen our engagement with the many passionate NBA fans in Australia who are interested in gaming.”

Shares in Tabcorp Holdings Ltd (ASX:TAH) closed unchanged at AUD$5.00 per share in Sydney Thursday.