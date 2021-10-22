Washington state agrees new gaming compact amendment for sport betting

The Washington State Gambling Commission has reached a tentative agreement with the Sauk Suaittle Indian Tribe to add sports betting to the tribe's Class III gaming compact.

The tentative agreement is subject to state and federal approval and follows the adoption of legislation in March 2020 authorising sports betting at Tribal Casinos, with the Gambling Commission having approved compact amendments with 15 Tribes to date.

“This tentative agreement to amend the Sauk Suaittle Indian Tribe’s Class III gaming compact to include sports wagering represents the Gambling Commission’s continued work with Tribal Gaming Agencies across the state,” said Washington State Gambling Commission chair Bud Sizemore.

“Our mutual efforts are successfully helping Tribal casinos add this new gaming experience for their customers.”

Tribal chair Nino Maltos II said: "The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe is excited for the potential to explore this new gaming opportunity. We believe that sports betting presents an exciting new area that can provide needed economic opportunity to Sauk-Suiattle and all of Indian Country.

“We look forward to continuing our cooperation with the Washington State Gambling Commission to offer robustly regulated gaming that still offers quality entertainment to customers.”