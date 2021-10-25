This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Caesars readies mobile sportsbook launch in Louisiana

25th October 2021 10:59 am GMT
Caesars Entertainment
OpenBet

New York-listed gaming operator Caesars Entertainment has launched its sportsbook app in the US state of Louisiana.

The sportsbook app allows players in the 55 Louisiana parishes that voted to legalise sports betting to register and make deposits ahead of the official launch of retail and online operations in the state.

“Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast region are a special part of the Caesars family,” said Caesars Digital co-president Eric Hession. “We couldn't be more excited to build on our longstanding commitments in the state with the launch of legal sports betting.

“We know how passionate Bayou State sports fans are about their teams and we're confident our brand-new Caesars Sportsbook app and the exciting offers we have for launch can offer them a sports experience that can't be matched.”

In addition to mobile sports wagering, Caesars will soon launch retail sports betting in the state at its Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City properties, as well as Isle of Capri Lake Charles, which will be renovated and reopened as Horseshoe Lake Charles in late 2022.

Caesars' commitment to Louisiana includes a recent 20-year exclusive naming rights deal with the New Orleans Saints to rebrand New Orleans' iconic downtown stadium as the Caesars Superdome, while Caesars Sportsbook is also the official sportsbook partner of LSU Athletics.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 1.11 per cent lower at $112.05 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
Caesars Entertainment Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Caesars Entertainment appoints Sandra Douglass Morgan to Board

New York mobile wagering tax set at up to 64%

Online casino leads 888 to third quarter revenue growth

New Jersey sports wagers top $1bn in strong September for operators

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $355.4m in September

West Virginia iGaming wagers soar in September

Strong month for Iowa sportsbooks as September wagers reach $210.4m

Illinois sports wagers soar in August as DraftKings and FanDuel dominate

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Genius Sports signs US sports data deal with Hard Rock

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Caesars joins Clairvest consortium for Wakayama casino resort

Genius Sports expands Entain deal to include NFL product suite

IGT brings in Joe Asher to lead sport betting business

Caesars signs first jersey sponsorship with an NHL team

Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt