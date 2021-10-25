Caesars readies mobile sportsbook launch in Louisiana

New York-listed gaming operator Caesars Entertainment has launched its sportsbook app in the US state of Louisiana.

The sportsbook app allows players in the 55 Louisiana parishes that voted to legalise sports betting to register and make deposits ahead of the official launch of retail and online operations in the state.

“Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast region are a special part of the Caesars family,” said Caesars Digital co-president Eric Hession. “We couldn't be more excited to build on our longstanding commitments in the state with the launch of legal sports betting.

“We know how passionate Bayou State sports fans are about their teams and we're confident our brand-new Caesars Sportsbook app and the exciting offers we have for launch can offer them a sports experience that can't be matched.”

In addition to mobile sports wagering, Caesars will soon launch retail sports betting in the state at its Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City properties, as well as Isle of Capri Lake Charles, which will be renovated and reopened as Horseshoe Lake Charles in late 2022.

Caesars' commitment to Louisiana includes a recent 20-year exclusive naming rights deal with the New Orleans Saints to rebrand New Orleans' iconic downtown stadium as the Caesars Superdome, while Caesars Sportsbook is also the official sportsbook partner of LSU Athletics.

