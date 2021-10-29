This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Genius Sports and Second Spectrum expand Danish football partnership

29th October 2021 6:40 am GMT

Data technology providers Genius Sports and Second Spectrum have expanded their partnership with the Danish League, the governing body for Danish football.

The new agreement will see the two suppliers deliver data tracking and analytics solutions, with Genius Sports' newly acquired Second Spectrum appointed the exclusive official tracking data provider of Danish Superliga and 1st Division.

Beginning with the current 2021/22 season, Second Spectrum and Genius Sports will install optical tracking systems across the 1st Tier 3F SUPERLIGA, enabling Danish football to identify and provide the precise coordinates of every player and the ball, 25 times a second.

Danish football fans will be also be provided with new statistics including a player’s speeds, acceleration, deceleration, shot velocity, pass probability and expected goals. 

These insights will be made available across multiple platforms including 10 augmented matches per year, to deliver immersive fan experiences.

“This partnership with Second Spectrum will equip Danish football with proven data tracking and broadcast augmentation solutions,” said Danish League CEO Claus Thomsen.  “These solutions will be pivotal to us accessing new levels of data-driven insight to enhance our storytelling for Danish football fans.”

Second Spectrum president Rajiv Maheswaran added: "We are excited to partner with Danish soccer and bring our cutting-edge technology to coaches, players and fans alike.

"Our tracking, software and augmentation products will transform both performance analysis and fan engagement, bringing next-generation experiences across the ecosystem of Danish soccer."

Since 2017, Genius Sports has held the non-exclusive rights to capture, distribute and commercialise official data from the Danish Superliga and 1st Division with its global network of sportsbook partners.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 5.52 per cent higher at $18.92 per share in New York Thursday.

