Sportradar signs UEFA data deal

Sports data provider Sportradar has been named as UEFA’s exclusive collector and distributor of data for betting purposes, alongside its ongoing role as UEFA’s official integrity partner.

The agreement covers 1,550 matches from the 2021/22 season through to the end of the 2023/24 season across all UEFA properties, including UEFA Euro 2024, the European Qualifiers, the UEFA Nations League, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Women’s Champions League and UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.

The announcement comes as European football’s governing body seeks to maximise the value of its match data and drive deeper engagement with football fans worldwide.

UEFA and Sportradar have also extended their integrity cooperation, which will now include Intelligence & Investigation Services to support UEFA’s anti match-fixing unit.

“Sportradar has more than 20 years’ experience collecting and building valuable products from football match data, and now, as the world’s leading sports technology company, we’re the only organisation with the technological capabilities and unique resources to truly support the growth of one of the biggest federations in global sport,” said Sportradar chief executive officer Carsten Koerl.

“Football remains the world’s most popular sport and we’re extraordinarily pleased that UEFA selected Sportradar in their competitive process. We look forward to working with them closely to support their engagement with the betting industry.”

UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein added: “We are very happy to enter into this partnership with Sportradar, who are a global leader in delivering sports data. It follows a long-standing partnership with the company as our official integrity partner and it links to our recent announcement of bwin as the first betting partner for one of our competitions.

“The combination of the two partnerships allows UEFA to engage more openly with the sports betting sector, giving greater access to market intelligence and support from both a sports integrity and a commercial perspective.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NSQ:SRAD) gained 3.98 per cent to close at $20.90 per share in New York Friday.