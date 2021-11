The Seminole Tribe of Florida has entered into marketing agreements with five Florida pari-mutuels as it prepares for the launch of its new Hard Rock-branded mobile sportsbook app.

The pari-mutuels will market the sportsbook to customers at their facilities and will earn 60 per cent of the profit generated by their marketing efforts.

The signing of the agreements follows the new Class III gaming compact agreed between the Seminole Tribe and the state earlier this year, which [...]