This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Kambi expands Arizona footprint with Desert Diamond Casinos

1st November 2021 11:00 am GMT
Kambi
OpenBet

Stockholm-listed sportsbook technology provider Kambi Group has expanded its presence in Arizona through a new partnership with Tohono O’odham Nation’s Desert Diamond Casinos.

The multi-year deal will see Kambi roll out its on-property sportsbook at Desert Diamond Casinos’ three venues in West Valley, Sahuarita, and Tucson during the final quarter of the year.

This will be followed by the launch of an online sportsbook under a newly created entity, Desert Diamond Mobile.

“We are very proud to partner with Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, a deal which further strengthens Kambi's strong relationship with tribal casino operators,” said Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén. “Desert Diamond Casinos is renowned for offering world-class gaming and entertainment experiences and complements Kambi's strategy to partner with market leaders.

“We look forward to working with them closely to deliver high-quality and exciting sports betting experiences to both its on-property patrons and online customers in the state of Arizona.”

The largest tribal casino operator in the Grand Canyon State, Desert Diamond Casinos was one of 10 Arizona tribes to receive a license from the Arizona Department of Gaming in August to offer sports betting.

“We are delighted to sign this multi-year agreement with Kambi, which has a proven track record in sportsbook provision across the globe,” said Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment CEO Mike Bean. “This exciting partnership provides Desert Diamond with the ability to leverage its long standing, well-regarded brand to provide our guests with a leading sports betting product across multiple channels.”

Kambi is already powering online sportsbooks in Arizona for Penn National Gaming, Kindred Group’s Unibet and Churchill Downs’ TwinSpires, as well as a retail sportsbook for Churchill Downs in partnership with the Tonto Apache Tribe’s Mazatzal Casino.

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 1.2 per cent higher at SEK235.80 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.

Related Tags
Arizona Casino Desert Diamond Casinos Kambi Sports Betting Tribal Gaming United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Kambi profits as third quarter revenue grows 48%

New York mobile wagering tax set at up to 64%

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Kambi to power BetEnt Dutch online sportsbook launch

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

Kambi eyes eSports opportunities with €26m acquisition

Chalkline closes $2.7m funding round

Kambi expands into The Bahamas with Island Luck partnership

New York reveals mobile betting license applicants

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Kambi doubles H1 revenue as trading volume and margin improves

Gaming Intelligence Latin America Bulletin – June 2021

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Mohegan Gaming drops Kambi sportsbook in Connecticut

Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt