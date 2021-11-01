Kambi expands Arizona footprint with Desert Diamond Casinos

Stockholm-listed sportsbook technology provider Kambi Group has expanded its presence in Arizona through a new partnership with Tohono O’odham Nation’s Desert Diamond Casinos.

The multi-year deal will see Kambi roll out its on-property sportsbook at Desert Diamond Casinos’ three venues in West Valley, Sahuarita, and Tucson during the final quarter of the year.

This will be followed by the launch of an online sportsbook under a newly created entity, Desert Diamond Mobile.

“We are very proud to partner with Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, a deal which further strengthens Kambi's strong relationship with tribal casino operators,” said Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén. “Desert Diamond Casinos is renowned for offering world-class gaming and entertainment experiences and complements Kambi's strategy to partner with market leaders.

“We look forward to working with them closely to deliver high-quality and exciting sports betting experiences to both its on-property patrons and online customers in the state of Arizona.”

The largest tribal casino operator in the Grand Canyon State, Desert Diamond Casinos was one of 10 Arizona tribes to receive a license from the Arizona Department of Gaming in August to offer sports betting.

“We are delighted to sign this multi-year agreement with Kambi, which has a proven track record in sportsbook provision across the globe,” said Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment CEO Mike Bean. “This exciting partnership provides Desert Diamond with the ability to leverage its long standing, well-regarded brand to provide our guests with a leading sports betting product across multiple channels.”

Kambi is already powering online sportsbooks in Arizona for Penn National Gaming, Kindred Group’s Unibet and Churchill Downs’ TwinSpires, as well as a retail sportsbook for Churchill Downs in partnership with the Tonto Apache Tribe’s Mazatzal Casino.

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 1.2 per cent higher at SEK235.80 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.