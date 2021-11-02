This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT PlaySports expands into Puerto Rico

2nd November 2021 9:23 am GMT
Puerto Rico
OpenBet

International Game Technology (IGT) has rolled out its PlaySports sports betting solution in Puerto Rico under a multi-year agreement with The Stadium. 

The Stadium owns and operates WinIn, a Puerto-Rico based entertainment company that has partnerships with leading eSports companies and the top baseball league in the region, Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente.

The Stadium is now expanding into the recently regulated sports betting market in Puerto Rico, leveraging IGT's technology and trading advisory services for both retail and online operations.

"As the sports betting market in Puerto Rico takes shape, WinIn is well-positioned to deliver world-class online and retail sports betting thanks to our technology and services partnership with IGT," said WinIn chief operating officer Grace Santana. 

"IGT's PlaySports platform continues to prove its capacity to scale with new market opportunities and give players a seamless omnichannel experience that they can trust.”

 IGT president of sport betting, Joe Asher, added: "IGT PlaySports is highly experienced at helping operators such as WinIn successfully establish competitive sportsbooks in newly regulated jurisdictions.

"The prospect of adding Puerto Rico as a territory with PlaySports-powered sportsbooks is another exciting step in our effort to further expand our footprint across North America."

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) gained 8.14 per cent in New York Monday to close at $31.89 per share.

