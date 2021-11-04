This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Inspired Entertainment rolls out virtual sports with Mozzart

4th November 2021 8:55 am GMT
Inspired virtual racing
OpenBet

New York-listed supplier Inspired Entertainment has rolled out its interactive Virtual Sports content in Serbia with iGaming operator Mozzart. 

Inspired's Virtual Plug & Play (VPP) solution enables players to access multiple Virtual Sports online, and is expected to be rolled out in other European jurisdictions by Mozzart in the future.

“Mozzart is a leading online gaming operator in Eastern Europe and we are thrilled to become their primary Virtual Sports provider across all brands and territories,” said Inspired Entertainment president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce. 

“Mozzart and their players are familiar with Virtual Sports and we look forward to expanding the breadth of their offering with our award-winning Virtual Sports.” 

Mozzart virtual games sector manager Katarina Masal added: “Inspired has a wide array of Virtual Sports offerings and they are able to customize them, allowing us to tailor the product to our core markets, ensuring high engagement from our players in each territory. 

“With Inspired’s content, we can offer multiple channels of single match and Matchday soccer as well as European and U.S. basketball, horse racing, car racing and even marble racing.  They have thought of all of the different ways that players will be attracted to these products, and we are sure our players will be thoroughly entertained.”  

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:INSE) closed 0.35 per cent lower at $14.34 per share in New York Wednesday, having set a new 52-week high of $15.16 per share on October 28.

