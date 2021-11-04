Fubo Sportsbook goes live in Iowa

Sports-focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV has gone live with its first sportsbook in the United States.

Fubo Sportsbook is now officially live in Iowa through a partnership with Casino Queen, allowing the operator to offer online wagering to players in the state.

Fubo Sportsbook combines live TV streaming from its parent company with a proprietary sportsbook, allowing players to watch live action sports while receiving the latest odds related to the program being viewed.

“We’re thrilled to launch Fubo Sportsbook and begin to bring U.S. sports fans a next-level interactive viewing and betting experience — one entirely tailored to the sports and entertainment they care about most,” said Scott Butera, president of Fubo Gaming.

“As the industry continues to expand, it is increasingly important to meet sports fans’ growing demand for personalized and immersive experiences. By integrating with fuboTV, we aim to make that a reality.”

Iowa marks the first launch of the sportsbook, with additional launches planned in Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Jersey and Arizona, where the company has already secured market access agreements.

“fuboTV’s vision to define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television takes another major step forward with the launch of Fubo Sportsbook,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV.

“This is a pivotal moment not just for fuboTV, but for the U.S. sports wagering and entertainment industries because it is the first time the two are truly coming together in one ecosystem. It’s important to realize that Fubo Sportsbook is not simply an add-on product to fuboTV, but a product synced with the live TV streaming experience,” Gandler added.

“We expect this integration will create a flywheel that improves engagement and retention, as well as drives advertising revenue. In the coming months, we plan to further integrate our sportsbook with fuboTV to create a comprehensive and engaging TV and wagering experience.”

Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) closed 0.33 per cent higher in New York Wednesday at $33.87 per share