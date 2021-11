New York-listed DraftKings is set to unveil a new retail sportsbook in the US state of Louisiana at Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles.

The DraftKings Sportsbook is slated to open tomorrow and will be followed by an online sportsbook in the near future, pending licensure and regulatory approvals.

“Our team has worked diligently alongside state legislators to make the sportsbook experience a reality for Louisiana patrons,” said Gerry Del Prete, senior vice president of gaming for Fertitta [...]