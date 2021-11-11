This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM launches mobile sports betting at second Mississippi casino

11th November 2021 9:47 am GMT
BetMGM
OpenBet

BetMGM has launched its mobile sports betting app at MGM Resorts International’s Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi.

Beau Rivage becomes the first Coastal casino in Mississippi to offer on-premise mobile sports betting, and follows the launch of the BetMGM app at Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica in September.

The BetMGM mobile app utilizes geolocation technology so that guests onsite at Beau Rivage can place pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers from any mobile device.

“Beau Rivage is proud to be the first Coastal Mississippi casino resort to offer mobile sports betting for customers,” said MGM Southeast president and chief operating officer Travis Lunn. “The BetMGM app not only offers in-game bets and expanded promotions, players can earn M life Rewards for playing.”

Integration with MGM Resorts’ M life Rewards program allows BetMGM users in Mississippi the opportunity to redeem their gameplay for experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, including Beau Rivage and Gold Strike in Mississippi, as well as Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

“We are thrilled at BetMGM to expand our business in Mississippi to now offer our mobile app at Beau Rivage,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Beau Rivage is one of the great entertainment destinations of the region and a perfect place to bring our platform to new customers as we continue to expand throughout the South.”

