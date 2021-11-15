Ocean Casino Resort partners Elys Game Technology

Ocean Casino Resort has agreed a partnership with sports betting technology supplier USBookmaking, a subsidiary of Elys Game Technology.

USBookmaking will provide trading management services and future retail solutions to the operator, subject to licensure by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

"We are excited to partner with USBookmaking to capitalise on their expertise, offering a best-in-class experience," said Ocean Casino Resort interim chief executive Bill Callahan.

"As Ocean continues to strengthen its position within Atlantic City, the addition of a renowned organisation such as USBookmaking should only serve to bolster our land-based wagering product.”

USBookmaking president Vic Salerno commented: "USBookmaking looks forward to deepening its relationship with Ocean over the next several years. The combination of Ocean's knowledge of the Atlantic City players' market and our collective 125+ years of sports wagering experience make for a formidable recipe for success.

"The Atlantic City market may be competitive, but with Ocean as our partner, USBookmaking is more than ready to take on the challenge.”

Elys Game Technology executive chairman Michele Ciavarella added: "We are delighted to partner with Ocean to offer a highly entertaining and competitive sports wagering product.

"Our cutting-edge technology built in the competitive European market, coupled with the extensive experience of our USBookmaking team represents our capability of deploying our North American go-to-market strategy in a wide range of assignments including large premier casino resorts such as Ocean.

“We are just starting our global expansion plan and fully expect to see rapid adoption of our advanced Elys Gameboard betting technology in the United States and Canada in the coming months."

Shares in Elys Game Technology Corp. (NSQ:ELYS) closed 0.21 per cent higher at $4.71 per share in New York Friday.