Gaming Intelligence
Highlight Games goes live with OPAP

15th November 2021 10:38 am GMT
Highlight Games

London-based virtual sports specialist Highlight Games has launched its products online in Greece with gaming operator OPAP.

The integration with EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine platform gives OPAP customers access to Greek, English and Italian variants of Highlight Games’ SOCCERBET in single-match and league formats, as well as Highlight’s NBA Last 60 basketball game, which features archive footage from past NBA seasons.

“I’m delighted to announce that Highlight Games is now live with OPAP and EveryMatrix,” said Highlight Games co-CEO Steven Holmes. “SOCCERBET has already transformed the virtual sports space in Italy and Turkey, and we expect to do the same in Greece with our suite of Greek, Italian and English football games and NBA Last 60 products now available to online and mobile players.

“We are thrilled to be adding leading operator OPAP to our list of customers – it’s an exciting time for our business.”

OPAP chief online officer James Curwen commented: “OPAP is pleased to be partnering with Highlight Games to deliver this exclusive suite of video virtual sports products to its online customers. 

“Greece has many soccer and basketball enthusiasts, and we believe that both SOCCERBET and NBA Last 60 will excite players with their use of genuine archive footage and commentary.”

Greece Highlight Games OPAP Virtual Sports
