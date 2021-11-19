IGT expands Arizona presence through Cliff Castle Casino deal

New York-listed gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has expanded its sport betting footprint in Arizona through a new multi-year agreement with Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde.

The supplier's IGT PlaySports technology and trading advisory services will power Cliff Castle Casino's retail sportsbook, enabling casino guests to place pre-match and in-game wagers over the counter or at the venue's self-service PlaySports Kiosks.

"We believe adding sports betting to Cliff Castle Casino's existing entertainment offering will enable us to attract new patrons, extend and enhance our guests' visits and help us stay competitive in Arizona's rapidly growing sports betting market," said Cliff Castle Casino general manager Aaron Moss.

"Cliff Castle Casino looks forward to introducing our guests and local sports fans to the excitement and quality of an IGT-powered sportsbook.”

IGT president of sports betting Joe Asher added: "Cliff Castle Casino can be confident in the reliability and scalability of IGT PlaySports technology, and in the abilities of our skilled trading advisory services team to help them maximize the opportunity.

"Arizona is an exciting sports betting market and we're pleased to see IGT's long-time customer, Cliff Castle Casino, be a part of this growth opportunity."

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 1.80 per cent lower at $28.91 per share in New York Thursday.