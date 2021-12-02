This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

PointsBet strengthens US in-play offering with Sportradar

2nd December 2021 9:19 am GMT
PointsBet
OpenBet

Sports data supplier Sportradar has entered a multi-year sports betting partnership with betting and gaming operator PointsBet. 

The agreement establishes Sportradar as PointsBet’s US supplier of choice for MLB, NBA, NHL, college football and college basketball data, and will see the supplier provide pre-match and live betting services to PoinstBet.

These include pre-match odds suggestions, trading tools and live data, as well as content solutions, such as live match trackers and live scores to engage audiences.

PointsBet US will also gain access to Live Channel Online, Sportradar's live streaming solution designed to complement the in-play betting experience.

“Like Sportradar, PointsBet continues to strengthen its position in the US betting market,” said Neale Deeley, MD of US Betting, Sportradar. “With the popularity of in-play betting exploding in the US, having fast, reliable, accurate data is critical to driving greater engagement amongst bettors. We look forward to working together to help PointsBet deliver a cutting-edge product to its consumers.”

Johnny Aitken, chief executive of PointsBet USA, commented: “The PointsBet team is unwavering in our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and fastest in-play betting experience. We are excited today to officially announce our partnership with Sportradar and look forward to enhancing those in-play betting capabilities alongside their team.”

Shares in Sportradar AG (NSQ:SRAD) closed 6.64 per cent lower at $15.04 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed 2.81 per cent higher at AUD$7.32 per share in Sydney Thursday.

Related Tags
PointsBet Sportradar Sports Betting Sports Data United States
