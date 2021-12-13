Grupo Slots goes online in the City of Buenos Aires

Argentinian gaming and entertainment group Grupo Slots has launched its new iGaming offering in the City of Buenos Aires through a partnership with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG).

Following an agreement last year, Grupo Slots has now gone live with its Jugadon.bet.ar online casino and sportsbook in the city, built with GiG's front-end framework.

“Today we had set a new milestone in the history of Grupo Slots because the beginning of Jugadon in the City of Buenos Aires is a great leap forward that enhances the wide experience of the company in the gambling industry,” said Grupo Slots general manager Juan Ignacio Torres.

“We built a great team with GiG, and have developed a solid and safe platform that matches regulators specifications as well as Buenos Aires City's market requirements. We want to thank our team for their outstanding work over the last months that allowed us to successfully reach this goal.

GiG CEO Richard Brown added: “I am excited to have gone live in the city of Buenos Aires with a prominent brand like Grupo Slots. Buenos Aires is a dynamic market, set to be one of the largest within Argentina with significant growth potential in the interactive space driven by regulation and growth of a digital online gaming penetration.

“I am extremely proud to be one of the early movers entering this market and look forward to growing our presence within the region.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Ltd (OSL:GIG) were trading 2.15 per cent higher at NOK15.20 per share in Oslo earlier Monday.