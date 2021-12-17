Incentive Games signs landmark bet365 game development deal

UK-based games developer Incentive Games has signed a landmark deal to provide its free-to-play and pay-to-play sports betting games to leading operator bet365.

Incentive Games will develop a series of jackpot games for the operator, making them available to players in all global markets where bet365 is active, with the supplier also providing design consultation, game development, gamification consultation and the maths which power the games.

“bet365 is an industry power player, and we are delighted to be working with the operator to develop and deliver a suite of bespoke free-to-play and pay-to-play titles,” said Incentive Games CEO John Gordon. “By adding our bespoke games, bet365 can further stand out from its rivals with unique content that is proven when it comes to elevating the customer experience and delivering incremental value.

“This deal with bet365 cements us as the world’s number one developer of Free-to-Play content, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership together.”

A bet365 spokesperson commented: “We were impressed with Incentive’s track record of developing free-to-play content that delivers significant results when it comes to acquisition, reactivation and retention. We always look to offer our players content and experiences they cannot find anywhere else, which is why we are working with Incentive to develop a series of bespoke titles.

“These titles will help us to acquire new players and in particular from demographics in regions that we have yet to engage, while also delivering added value to those already a customer of bet365.”