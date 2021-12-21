BetMGM and PGA TOUR extend official betting partnership

Leading US operator BetMGM and the PGA TOUR have announced a three-year extension to their marketing and content partnership through to 2024.

The agreement will see BetMGM continue as an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR, working together to provide odds to fans via TOUR digital platforms, as well as the exclusive source for odds on the leaderboard and player pages on PGATOUR.COM and on TOURCast.

"We look forward to working with BetMGM to integrate its advanced betting technologies for PGA TOUR fans on our digital platforms," said PGA TOUR senior vice president, media and gaming Norb Gambuzza. "Over the years, BetMGM has been a strong supporter of golf through sponsorship of various PGA TOUR players and tournaments. We are excited to continue the relationship."

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost added: “The PGA TOUR has been a fantastic partner and we look forward to continuing our relationship. In the last year we’ve seen an increase in our players betting on golf and are excited to now be the exclusive odds provider for PGATOUR.COM.”

BetMGM will continue to have rights in the US to use PGA TOUR marks, rights to advertise within TOUR media and TOUR partner platforms, plus content and video rights allowing BetMGM Sportsbook platforms to create pre-game and post-game betting programming, as well as distribution of highlights to users who have placed bets.

BetMGM has access to existing sponsor relationships with several members of the PGA TOUR, including Max Homa, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Na, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore, Joel Dahmen and Jason Kokrak.