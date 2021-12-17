Scientific Games launches single game sports betting for Canada’s WCLC

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games is powering an upgraded sports betting platform in Canada for long-time partner Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

The supplier has introduced an array of new offerings for WCLC players, including single game sports betting, real-time odds and futures at lottery retailers across the Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba provinces.

“We're extremely proud of the hard work by both the WCLC and Scientific Games Lottery teams that helped us rejuvenate the sports betting experience in western Canada and introduce real-time odds, futures and single game betting,” said WCLC vice president of IT Tedda Sandercock. “By integrating new sports betting functionality with our gaming system, we're now able to offer players an experience they've never had before.

Scientific Games is also providing the WCLC with new online ticket builder functionality via Sportselect.com, which allows players to make their picks using real-time odds to generate a QR code, which can be taken to a lottery retailer to purchase the ticket.

“We're thrilled to offer this convenient new online approach to building a betting slip, while maintaining a more traditional method of building a ticket at retail for players who prefer it,” said Sandercock.

Scientific Games managing director of International Lottery Systems Christian Kometer added: “We are excited to collaborate with WCLC to bring another first-to-market lottery offering to western Canada and support WCLC's strategic plan and generate maximum proceeds for the provincial partners it serves.

“This is another great example of a multi-channel solution from Scientific Games Lottery technology that is modernizing the lottery experience.”

In addition to the new sports betting solution and central gaming systems technology, Scientific Games also provides WCLC with an online subscription program that utilizes a player account management platform, as well as online instant games.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 4.31 per cent lower at $57.28 per share in New York Thursday.