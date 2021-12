Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed a landmark compact amendment with the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin to allow sports betting at St. Croix-operated casinos and affiliated locations across the state.

The compact amendment follows months of negotiations between the St. Croix Tribe and the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s (DOA) Division of Gaming, and has now been sent to the US Department of Interior where it will undergo a 45-day review.

The St. Croix Tribe has [...]