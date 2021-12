Hall of Fame Village, the professional football-themed resort in Ohio, has announced plans to open a sportsbook in partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI).

The ten-year agreement between RSI and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will see the partners open a retail sportsbook at the Hall of Fame Village (HOFV), one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio which connects the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, and the [...]