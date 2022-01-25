Genius Sports expands Betway partnership

New York-listed Genius Sports has expanded its long-term sports data and trading partnership with Super Group-owned operator Betway.

The new official data, live streaming and fan engagement partnership will help power Betway’s sportsbook in the US and includes Genius’ LiveData and LiveTrading solutions, providing real-time data and pin-point pricing for the NFL and NCAA Basketball.

Currently live in five US states, Betway will also have access to Genius’ full NFL product suite, including real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed.

“We’re thrilled to add Genius Sports’ LiveData and LiveTrading solutions for NFL betting to our existing partnership with them,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “As our brand continues to grow globally, we are constantly seeking new ways to enhance the Betway customer experience, and this data and technology achieves that.

“We look forward to continuing our great working relationship with Genius Sports through this latest agreement.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke added: “As one of our long-term official data partners, Betway has always invested in a world-class product for its customers worldwide. The Betway brand is growing rapidly across the US and we’re thrilled to be helping accelerate this expansion with our premium official sports betting feeds, live streaming and fan engagement solutions.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 5.04 per cent lower at $6.03 per share in New York Monday, having fallen to a new 52-week low of $5.34 earlier in the day.