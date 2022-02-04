PointsBet signs official sportsbook partnership with Alpine Canada

PointsBet Canada has been named as the official sportsbook partner of Alpine Canada Alpin (ACA), the governing body for alpine, para-alpine, and ski cross racing in Canada.

The multi-year partnership begins mid-season as athletes head to Beijing for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which officially begins today and runs until 20 February.

"Alpine Canada is thrilled to welcome PointsBet to the ACA corporate family,” said Alpine Canada CEO and president Therese Brisson. “They are a true Canadian operator in an exciting emerging space, and their support of athletes and the ski community in Canada is a wonderful reflection of that.”

PointsBet Canada CEO Scott Vanderwel commented: ”PointsBet Canada is committed to bringing our nation's fans gold medal experiences, and we are excited to be partnering with our world-class Canadian skiers as they follow their dreams and represent our great country on the world stage.”

Recently celebrating its 100th anniversary, ACA is the home for elite ski racing in Canada, supporting several Olympic, Paralympic, World Cup, World Championship and X Games winners over the years.

"It was important for ACA to partner with an operator that had a stellar track record as a safe, legal market operator,” said Alpine Canada vice president of partnerships and marketing Mags Doehler. “As Alpine Canada was considering a sportsbook partnership, we made it a priority that they be Canadian-based and completely committed to safe, legal, responsible gaming and PointsBet Canada checked all of the boxes.”

