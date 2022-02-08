FanDuel unveils new retail sportsbook in Washington State

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has opened a new retail sportsbook at Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort in Washington State.

Launched in time for the Super Bowl, the FanDuel Sportsbook officially opened its doors last Friday with NFL Legends Steve Largent and Jim Zorn placing the first ceremonial bets. It follows a market access deal signed last September.

The new 2,086 square foot sportsbook features three live betting windows and twelve IGT PlaySports self-service betting kiosks.

“We are excited to have formed a partnership with FanDuel, America’s #1 Sportsbook, and be their exclusive partner in Washington State,” said Rion Ramirez, CEO of Port Madison Enterprises, the business arm of the Suquamish Tribe. “The joint effort between the Suquamish Tribal Gaming Commission, the Washington State Gambling Commission, FanDuel and a number of our casino employees made this all possible and we are thrilled that our sportsbook is now open.”

Suquamish Tribe chairman Leonard Forsman commented: “The Suquamish Tribe is extremely proud to have added sports wagering to our gaming compact. With the launch of our sportsbook, revenue from sports wagering will help support the Suquamish Tribe’s important governmental services offered to both tribal members and the local non-tribal community.”

Washington marks the 14th state with FanDuel retail sportsbook locations, joining Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“This has been a special project for us because it has allowed us to expand our retail footprint to the west coast,” said FanDuel Group vice president of retail Keith Wall. “The Suquamish Tribe has been an amazing partner throughout the process and Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort is an amazing property that everyone needs to visit for the stunning views, world class entertainment and now legal sports betting.”

Shares in FanDuel parent company Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.68 per cent lower at 10,820.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.