Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has accepted its first bet in Pennsylvania after securing approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

The soft launch in Pennsylvania marks PointsBet's tenth online sportsbook in the United States, adding to existing operations in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia and New York.

The soft launch period extends for three days and will see the sportsbook become fully operational ahead of Super Bowl LVI this [...]