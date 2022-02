Kindred Group is set to sever ties with sportsbook provider Kambi in favour of developing its proprietary racing platform into a fully functioning sportsbook.

The two companies issued separate press releases with Kindred highlighting the benefit of developing a second in-house sportsbook (having developed and spun off Kambi in 2014), and Kambi highlighting the complete independence it will gain when the contract ends in 2026.

Kindred Group chief executive officer Henrik Tjärnström commented: “The experienced team behind [...]