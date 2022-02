Fubo Gaming has expanded its partnership with Caesars Entertainment to secure access to three additional US states.

Fubo’s expanded partnership will enable it to launch the Fubo Sportsbook in Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri, subject to regulatory approvals in those states and enabling legislation in Missouri.

Fubo previously partnered with Caesars Entertainment to gain access to Indiana and New Jersey’s regulated sports betting markets. The Fubo Sportsbook is currently live in Iowa and Arizona.

“We are pleased to have [...]