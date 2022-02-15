Aspire Global secures German platform and sports deal with ITSP

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has signed an agreement to provide its turnkey platform and sports betting solution to ITSP Services in Germany.

The deal will see Aspire Global provide its platform and proprietary BtoBet sportsbook to ITSP in Germany's regulated gaming market, alongside managed trading and risk services.

ITSP, which manages the Everygame brand (formerly Intertops), will operate under its own German sports betting licence.

“We have found in Aspire Global a partner who meets our high demands on technical performance and ability to offer our players industry leading entertainment,” said ITSP marketing coordinator Dominik Meggeneder. “We have high expectations on our German operation and look forward to offering our German players an amazing player experience.”

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon added: “We are very happy to partner with ITSP in their coming launch in the quickly growing, regulated German sports market. The agreement is yet another significant proof of the strengths of Aspire Global’s competitive iGaming offering for regulated markets.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.37 per cent lower at SEK108.20 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.