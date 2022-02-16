This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Sportradar partners USFL as Official Sports Data and Integrity partner

16th February 2022 9:53 am GMT
USFL
OpenBet

New York-listed Sportradar has been named as the Official Sports Data and Integrity Partner of the United States Football League (USFL). 

The multi-year contract follows a competitive bid process and will see Sportradar develop new data collection and delivery systems for the league and its related businesses, including media and gaming, and provide data to betting operators advertising during USFL telecasts.

As the league’s official integrity partner, Sportradar will also provide bet monitoring and reporting via its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), as well as integrity-related educational services for players, coaches and staff.

“The USFL is thrilled to have forged its first data and integrity partnership with Sportradar,” said USFL executive vice president of business operations Edward Hartman. “With more than 60% of American adults living in states where sports wagering is now legal, it was critical to the new USFL that we partner with the market leader in integrity solutions, and Sportradar is the gold standard to which all sports information businesses are measured.”

USFL is a professional American football league that is scheduled to begin play on April 16, with eight teams participating in the inaugural season. The first game will see the Birmingham Stallions take on the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, with the game due to be broadcast by Fox and NBC.

“The fast, accurate and reliable data that Sportradar provides to the marketplace will be crucial to the USFL engaging its audience as the league establishes itself on the American sports landscape,” Sportradar chief commercial officer Ed Blonk said. “With the backing of Sportradar’s industry-leading integrity services, the USFL is taking a proactive step to protect its brand and safeguard the league from match-fixing and betting-related corruption.”

Shares in Sportradar AG (NSQ:SRAD) closed 3.79 per cent higher at $13.97 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Football Sportradar Sports Betting Sports Data Sports Integrity United States USFL
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Sportradar signs integrity services deal with Athletes Unlimited

Sportradar names new chief operating officer for North America

Sportradar signs integrity support deal with Canadian Hockey League

Sportradar hires former NCAA executive Jim Brown to bolster Integrity Services in the US

Sportradar expands US presence with Maryland and Wisconsin approvals

Sportradar named data partner of the International Hockey Federation

Sportradar agrees integrity deal with Royal Netherlands Football Association

Federal Police and Sportradar agree Integrity Services deal

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Sportradar and Kambi extend US betting partnership

PointsBet strengthens US in-play offering with Sportradar

Sportradar signs integrity services deal with Swiss Handball Federation

NBA acquires stake in Sportradar as part of new expanded partnership

Sportradar revenue grows to €136.8m in strong third quarter

International Handball Federation strikes Sportradar partnership

Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming