Sportradar extends partnership with Germany’s top handball league

Sportradar has agreed a five-year extension to its long-running partnership with Germany's top handball league, Handball-Bundesliga (HBL).

The extended agreement runs from this season through to the end of the 2026/27 campaign and includes the provision of audiovisual betting and gaming rights.

Sportradar will provide its customers outside of the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) with access to live streams of HBL’s marquee competitions, including Liqui Moly HBL league matches as well as knockout tournaments such as the REWE Final4 (DHB-Cup) and the Pixum Super Cup.

Sportradar will also continue as the league’s official sports data partner, offering coverage to its global network of 900 sportsbook operators and 350 media companies in 120 countries worldwide.

“As a result of the breadth and variety of our technology and services, Sportradar is uniquely positioned to provide Handball-Bundesliga with all the resources and solutions needed to commercialise their content, provide the personalised experiences that fans demand and protect the integrity of their competitions,” said Sportradar chief commercial officer Ed Blonk. “We look forward to working with HBL and supporting their continued growth and transformation.”

Handball-Bundesliga managing director Frank Bohmann commented: “Besides sporting success, digital change management is the key to success in sport business. Reliable match organisation, the traceability and fairness of competitions, winning and retaining fans and customers, and the upgrade of our media products through sophisticated data management processes is crucial for the growth of Handball-Bundesliga.

"I am convinced that the new and expanded contract with Sportradar will support us reaching our ambitious goals and will master the digital challenges of the future.”

The partnership extension with Handball-Bundesliga further strengthens Sportradar’s portfolio of handball rights, complementing existing agreements with the European Handball Federation (EHF) and the International Handball Federation (IHF).

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 0.44 per cent higher at $13.64 per share in New York Thursday.