Bowl Season, organiser of post-season college football games in the United States, has partnered with Sportradar for the 2022-23 season to investigate sports betting opportunities.

As an official partner of Bowl Season, Sportradar will provide advisory services to help the organisation determine how to best enter the sports betting space, and to identify ways for Bowl Season to participate in the overall value chain through a variety of commercial opportunities.

The agreement will see Sportradar educate the [...]