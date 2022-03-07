BetMGM goes live in Illinois with mobile sportsbook launch

US betting and gaming operator BetMGM has gone live in its 22nd regulated market after launching its mobile sportsbook in Illinois over the weekend.

The operator has launched its online sportsbook in partnership with Par-A-Dice Casino in East Peoria, which was previously partnered with FanDuel until November 2020, when FanDuel transferred its license to Fairmount Park.

BetMGM becomes the seventh online sportsbook to go live in Illinois, alongside the likes of DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, PointsBet, Barstool Sports and BetRivers.

“This launch marks a significant milestone for BetMGM as we enter one of the country’s biggest sports betting markets,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “We look forward to working with the state of Illinois to bring its passionate sports fans a new, innovative and unique sports betting experience.”

BetMGM’s Illinois launch coincides with the permanent removal of the state’s in-person registration requirement for sports betting, after an amendment to the state’s sports betting legislation came into effect on Saturday.

Since the opening of Illinois’ regulated sports betting market two years ago, sports bettors have been required to open their online sports betting accounts in-person at one of the state’s five land-based casinos, except during covid-related closures.

Illinois’ regulated sports betting market generated total handle of $789.6m in December 2021, comprising online sports wagers of $752.9m and retail wagers of $36.7m.

