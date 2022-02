Illinois’ regulated sports betting market saw total amounts wagered increase by 60.5 per cent year-on-year to $789.6m in December 2021.

December handle generated by the state’s nine licensed casino operators rose marginally compared to the previous month and grew significantly compared to the prior year period, which was impacted by retail closures due to Covid-19.

More than three-quarters of the monthly total was wagered on professional sports ($614.2m), with $175.2m bet on college sports and a further [...]