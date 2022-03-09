This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betfred Sports launches mobile apps in Arizona

9th March 2022 9:54 am GMT
Betfred
OpenBet

Betfred Sports has expanded its sports betting offering in Arizona with the launch of its mobile sports betting apps in the state. 

The Android and iOS apps gives Arizona sports fans access to a variety of bet types, including straight bets, in-play wagering, parlays and teasers.

The official launch of the mobile apps follows the recent launch of Betfred's retail sportsbooks and kiosks in the state.

"Three months ago, the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort and Betfred Sports introduced sports betting kiosks at our beautiful desert gaming destination, and most recently opened a temporary full-service sportsbook," said We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort general manager Mary Ketterling. "Adding mobile apps is one more way we can offer Arizonans an easy, user-friendly and unparalleled sports betting experience."

Betfred Sports COO Bryan Bennett added: "I could not be more excited to expand our Betfred Sports betting apps into the Arizona market. We look forward to offering customers in the entire state unique experiences that they can't access on any other platform. Our team has worked diligently to bring this to fruition."

Betfred's full retail sportsbook at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort is scheduled to open in late Summer. 

