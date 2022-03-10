This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Caesars launches mobile sportsbook in Illinois

10th March 2022 10:19 am GMT
Caesars Entertainment
OpenBet

New York-listed casino operator Caesars Entertainment has launched the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app in Illinois. 

The app launch coincides with the end of the requirement for players to open a sports betting account in person at a retail location, and offers full mobile registration and wagering from anywhere within the state.

"We're pleased to launch our best mobile sports wagering product and to reach more sports fans in Illinois,” said Caesars Digital co-president Chris Holdren. "This is an important step for us as we continue to expand our offering of best-in-class rewards for sports fans across the state."

The Caesars Sportsbook app replaces the former William Hill app in the market.

Illinois's regulated sports betting market generated total handle of $789.6m in December 2021, with retail betting accounting for just $36.7m of the total. Caesars Entertainment’s Grand Victoria Casino (trading as Elgin Riverboat Resort) took in wagers of $15.5m during the month, $13.7m of which was derived online.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) gained 10.46 per cent to close at $77.59 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Caesars Entertainment Caesars Sportsbook Illinois Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Arizona sports betting handle grows to record $499.2m in December

West Virginia sports and iGaming wagers climb 75% in February

New York bill aims to increase mobile betting licenses and lower tax rate

The profitability conundrum: exclusive interview with BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt

BetMGM goes live in Illinois with mobile sportsbook launch

Resorts WorldBET online sportsbook launches in New York

Caesars Sportsbook partners Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of Ohio sports betting launch

Blog: Staff and shareholders should welcome Mor Weizer’s intervention in Playtech bidding war

Caesars Entertainment grows 2021 revenue to $9.6bn

Michigan hits record monthly online sportsbook handle in January

New Jersey gaming market grows 10% despite January sports decline

Indiana sportsbooks collect record handle of $500.1m in January

Iowa sports betting market surpasses $300m for the first time in January

Caesars Sportsbook goes live in Washington State

Fubo Gaming targets three additional US states for Sportsbook launch

Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Astropay
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming