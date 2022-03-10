Caesars launches mobile sportsbook in Illinois

New York-listed casino operator Caesars Entertainment has launched the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app in Illinois.

The app launch coincides with the end of the requirement for players to open a sports betting account in person at a retail location, and offers full mobile registration and wagering from anywhere within the state.

"We're pleased to launch our best mobile sports wagering product and to reach more sports fans in Illinois,” said Caesars Digital co-president Chris Holdren. "This is an important step for us as we continue to expand our offering of best-in-class rewards for sports fans across the state."

The Caesars Sportsbook app replaces the former William Hill app in the market.

Illinois's regulated sports betting market generated total handle of $789.6m in December 2021, with retail betting accounting for just $36.7m of the total. Caesars Entertainment’s Grand Victoria Casino (trading as Elgin Riverboat Resort) took in wagers of $15.5m during the month, $13.7m of which was derived online.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) gained 10.46 per cent to close at $77.59 per share in New York Wednesday.