Gaming Intelligence
GiG signs partnership agreement with Betway in Portugal

5th April 2022 8:12 am GMT
OpenBet

Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has agreed a deal to supply its newly-acquired Sportnco sportsbook and player account management platform to Betway in Portugal.

This marks the second deployment of the Sportnco platform with Betway after France and will see the operator migrate from its current sportsbook and platform provider.

“Sportnco is delighted to be working with the Betway brand in Portugal,” said Sportnco Gaming Group managing director Hervé Schlosser. “It makes us very proud when an existing partner places the trust and confidence in our technology to help continue to power their expansion within multiple jurisdictions. We are looking forward to strengthening our relationship with our long-term partner.”

GiG completed its €51.4m acquisition of Sportnco yesterday, April 4.

Raquel Gonçalves of GM Gaming, operator of the Betway brand in Portugal, added: “We’re really excited to continue our great relationship with Sportnco, a leading provider in the latest platform and technologies within the gaming sector, with this agreement. We’re looking forward to this venture which will strengthen our product offering for the Betway brand in Portugal.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group (OSL:GIG) closed 2.75 per cent lower at NOK18.37 per share in Oslo Monday.

Related Tags
Betway Gaming Innovation Group Portugal Sportnco Sports Betting
