DraftKings agrees deal to open sportsbook in Puerto Rico

New York-listed betting and gaming operator DraftKings has agreed a partnership with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation to launch its sportsbook in Puerto Rico.

Subject to applicable licenses and regulatory approvals, DraftKings will open a retail sportsbook at Foxwoods El San Juan Casino featuring two over the counter ticket windows and six betting kiosks, alongside the launch of its online sportsbook and daily fantasy sports contests.

DraftKings already works with Foxwoods, having launched sports betting and iGaming together in Connecticut in October 2021.

“Since establishing our relationship with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods more than a year ago, we’ve seen immense success, which can be attributed to the collaborative efforts between the organisations and shared vision for providing customers with the very best,” said DraftKings North America president and co-founder Matt Kalish. “Puerto Rico is known for its rich and vibrant sports culture, and we look forward to being able to provide fans with a safe and legal form of sports betting through our retail and online sportsbooks.”

In January 2021, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods announced plans to reopen the iconic El San Juan Casino as the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino following a major redevelopment project.

“We have made tremendous strides in the sports betting space in our relationship with DraftKings, who has continued to be a valuable partner, through our online and retail experiences in the state of Connecticut,” said Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation chairman Rodney Butler. “As we expand our partnership with DraftKings to the beautiful island of Puerto Rico at the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, we are confident that we will continue to create unforgettable memories for customers and sports fans alike.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NSQ:DKNG) gained 7.14 per cent to close at $20.41 per share in New York Monday.