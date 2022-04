Sydney-listed online sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has secured a ten-year market access agreement with Louisiana-based casino and racetrack operator Louisiana Downs.

Subject to regulatory approval and licensing, the agreement will allow BlueBet to enter Louisiana's regulated online sports betting market, marking its third US market access deal.

BlueBet expects to go live in Louisiana by the end of this year after upcoming launches in Iowa and Colorado.

“Louisiana is a sports mad state and we’re excited to [...]