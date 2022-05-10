Inspired expands partnership with Kaizen Gaming

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment is expanding its partnership with Kaizen Gaming.

Building on the success of its partnership with Kaizen's Stoiximan brand in Greece, the new agreement will see Inspired roll out its virtual sports games to the Betano brand in Europe, including Germany, Bulgaria, Romania and Portugal.

“We have worked very closely with the teams from Kaizen Gaming for the past year,” said Inspired chief commercial officer of Virtuals, Steve Rogers. “Our inaugural Virtuals campaign through Stoiximan in Greece was hugely successful, bringing Greek customers new ways to enjoy and experience betting. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Kaizen Gaming and extending our portfolio into new jurisdictions, which will be critically important to achieving our goals.”

Kaizen gaming product manager Vangelis Kalloudis commented: “Inspired’s passion for innovation and high quality of products were major reasons we joined forces with them. Following a very successful first year of collaboration with Stoiximan in Greece, we’re delighted to be bringing the same work and commitment to our Betano customers, so they can experience Inspired’s next-gen gaming products first-hand.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:INSE) closed 6.9 per cent lower at $8.64 per share in New York Monday.