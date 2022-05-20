This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Hard Rock Sportsbook expands to Virginia

20th May 2022 10:20 am GMT
Playtech

Hard Rock Digital has rolled out its online sports betting offering in Virginia, ahead of the opening of its retail sportsbook in the state.

Virginia becomes the second state to offer players access to the Hard Rock Sportsbook, which features live betting, same-game parlays, new rewards features and additional deposit methods.

The Virginia launch follows Hard Rock's entry into Arizona's regulated market last month.

“We're excited to expand Hard Rock Sportsbook to Virginia and proud to offer more gaming options on the sports Virginians love on our easy-to-use mobile platform,” said Hard Rock Digital executive managing director & CEO Marlon Goldstein. "We're looking forward to the opening of our retail sportsbook in Bristol this July and providing Virginia sports fans with an unparalleled integrated entertainment experience.

“We can't wait to welcome sports fans from across the region to our retail sportsbook location in Bristol. The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app will be an extension of our Bristol property, allowing sports fans to continue their legendary entertainment experience throughout Virginia.”

