Sportradar launches first virtual sports cricket game

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Sportradar has strengthened its virtual sports betting offering with the launch of Virtual Cricket In-Play.

In a first for the sport, the new virtual product leverages the power of Sportradar’s historic database to generate a ‘real-match’ cricket experience in a virtual setting, bringing fans closer to the action.

Modelled on the popular T20 format of the game, Virtual Cricket In-Play’s 3D animation engine provides fans with 400m unique game situations and more than 3.8bn unique video seconds from matches featuring the top eight teams from India’s leading T20 competition.

Virtual Cricket In-Play offers live bets on 56 matches a season, creating more than 10,000 individual betting opportunities. The product offers ball-by-ball betting and all major betting markets including Back and Lay.

“The exponential growth of cricket worldwide has created unprecedented demand for associated content,” said Sportradar managing director of gaming Frank Wenzig. “As cricket fans, and fans of sport more broadly, engage more deeply with data driven content, we are deploying the full extent of our technological capabilities to deliver a unique fan experience that empowers our clients to engage around the clock with cricket lovers.”

Virtual Cricket In-Play adds to Sportradar’s overall cricket offering, which includes its proprietary data collection tool Cricket Live Score Plus (CLS+), comprising official data and audio-visual content from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The new game marks the latest addition to Sportradar’s portfolio of virtual sports betting solutions, alongside Virtual Football, Virtual Basketball, Virtual Tennis In-Play, Virtual Baseball In-Play, and the recent launch of Virtual Sports Bundesliga.

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 2.98 per cent lower at $9.12 per share in New York Friday.