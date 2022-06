Penn National Gaming-owned theScore Bet will discontinue its online sports betting operations in four US states from 1 July.

theScore Bet’s mobile sportsbook operations in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa will be shut down next month, although it will continue to operate in Ontario, Canada.

The operator will stop accepting wagers in the United States on 15 June, with players able to withdraw their funds until 1 July.

Open bets on events that will be completed on [...]