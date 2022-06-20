This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM partners Carnival Corporation to offer cruise ship gaming

20th June 2022 5:35 am GMT
Playtech

BetMGM has entered into a new partnership with Carnival Corporation to deliver its retail and mobile sports betting and iGaming offering to more than 50 ships ported in the United States. 

The partnership will see BetMGM roll out its platform in phases to cruise ship guests on Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.

Carnival will offer BetMGM-branded sports betting, as well as digital gaming products on-board its US-branded ships in international waters.

“We've found an ideal partner in Carnival Corporation and look forward to providing our sports betting and iGaming products to its millions of passengers,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “This is another great opportunity for us to further expand BetMGM's footprint.”

Carnival Corporation senior vice president of global casino operations Marty Goldman commented: “We're very proud to be able to deliver the excitement and engagement of sports betting and iGaming to our guests through our partnership with BetMGM.

"Our two leading global hospitality organizations will provide a wide array of immersive digital content as a complement to our exceptional shipboard casinos.”

Previously, Carnival had provided some of its cruise ship guests with a mobile casino offering powered by Scientific Games (now Light & Wonder).

