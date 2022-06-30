This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Kambi extends sportsbook partnership with betPARX

30th June 2022 10:40 am GMT
Stockholm-listed sports betting solutions provider Kambi has agreed a contract extension with Greenwood Gaming, owner of betPARX and Parx Casino, Pennsylvania's largest casino resort.

Greenwood Gaming is currently live with its Kambi-powered retail sportsbook at Parx Casino, and in Michigan and New Jersey with retail partners Gun Lake Casino and Freehold Raceway.

The betPARX online sportsbook is also live in all three states, with plans to enter additional states in the future.

“We are delighted to agree this contract extension with our valued partner Greenwood Gaming,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “Since we first partnered in 2018, it has been fantastic to watch betPARX grow from a local operator in the Philadelphia area to a nationally recognised brand, and I am pleased that Kambi will continue to support the operator on its journey as it expands further across the United States.”

betPARX senior vice president of interactive gaming and sports, Matthew Cullen, said: “betPARX is thrilled to continue working with Kambi and their award-winning technology as we grow our new, exciting brand nationally.”

Shares in Kambi Group SA (STO:KAMBI) were trading 2.09 per cent lower at SEK168.40 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

