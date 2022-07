French horse race betting operator PMU has named Emmanuelle Malecaze-Doublet as its new chief executive officer.

As part of a new phase in the company's strategic development, the company’s board of directors have proposed changes to its executive leadership team, with Malecaze-Doublet named CEO and Richard Viel replacing Philippe Augier as chairman.

Malecaze-Doublet previously worked for consulting firm McKinsey & Company and joined PMU in 2018 as administrative and financial director.

She took over as interim CEO in [...]