Turkish Basketball Federation partners Sportradar

The Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) has agreed a partnership with Sportradar, giving the sports technology company the right to capture and distribute betting-related video content and data.

The partnership gives Sportradar international rights to all games in the first-tier Turkish Basketball Super League (BSL) and second-tier Turkish Basketball First League (TBL) beginning with the 2022/23 season, with these rights extending to the domestic market from the 2024/25 season.

“We are delighted to partner with the TBF to deliver advanced data, analytics and technology solutions to further grow the sport of basketball in Turkey and drive new commercial opportunities by introducing Turkish basketball to a broader and more international audience,” said Jan Pommer, Sportradar’s head of sport content and partnerships, EMEA.

As part of the agreement, Sportradar will deploy its Synergy Automated Camera System at 27 venues across the country to capture the on-court action through motion-based AI technology, with the supplier also deploying its Universal Fraud Detection System to strengthen the integrity of Turkish basketball.

“Today, it’s quite important and necessary to take advantage of technology in sports. By signing this agreement with Sportradar, we will have the opportunity to follow the developmental process of our teams and players by using the features of cutting-edge technology,” said Hidayet Türkoğlu, CEO of the Turkish Basketball Federation.

“We believe that our partnership with Sportradar will have a great impact on Turkish basketball. This agreement will move Turkish basketball one step forward in accordance with Turkish Basketball Federation’s aims and vision. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to signing our agreement with Sportradar.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NSQ:SRAD) closed 5.99 per cent lower at $7.53 per share in New York Monday, prior to this morning’s announcement.